The Frenchman, 26, joined VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga in the summer after being released by United at the end of his contract. After a spell without a club, Mousset signed a two-year deal at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in mid-August but familiar fitness issues delayed his debut, with Bochum boss Thomas Letsch putting Mousset on an individual fitness plan earlier in the season.
He is still to make his first competitive appearance for Bochum and now may never do so, with German media outlet bild reporting that Mousset has been suspended over a "lack of motivation, unpunctuality and unprofessionalism".
Manager Patrick Fabian said of Mousset: "We kept giving him a chance, now there's no point. It's pretty disappointing because we naturally had a lot of hopes from him in terms of sport. At some point, however, the time has come when we have to protect the group as a whole."
Mousset is reported to be one of Bochum’s highest earners, with an annual salary of one million euros, but could be on the move again this summer - if a club will take him.
Mousset did not complete 90 minutes in a United shirt once – although he came close on a couple of occasions before being withdrawn late on – and hardly featured after being sent on loan to Salernitana in Italy last season.