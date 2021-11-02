Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates his goal in front of the Sheffield United fans at Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Blades looked good value for all three points when Morgan Gibbs-White put them ahead, but their lead lasted only five minutes as Lewis Grabban converted to earn his side a share of the spoils at the City Ground.

Here’s how we rated the Blades players…

Robin Olsen 6

A virtual spectator in terms of saves made, although he will have been mightily relieved to have seen two efforts from corners - from Worrall and Taylor - flash wide of his goal when either could have been converted

Jayden Bogle 6

Recalled at the expense of George Baldock, Bogle had a chance to put the Blades ahead in the first half from a tight angle

Chris Basham 7

Back in the side with Davies injured, the normally mild-mannered Geordie was fuming with Johnson after the Forest man twice went down under his challenge in the Blades area - being booked for diving eventually. On hand to block or head everything thrown at him

John Egan 6

Was indebted to Basham for getting him out of trouble after a poor pass deep in his own territory was intercepted by Johnson

Enda Stevens 5

Saw plenty of the ball early on in the game and linked up nicely with Osborn and Fleck, but was given a tough time of things by Spence down the Forest right in the first half. Didn't cover himself in glory with his challenge for Forest's equaliser

Ollie Norwood 6

Flew into his challenges early on in the game and was perhaps harshly yellow carded in the first half

John Fleck 5

Involved early in the game along with Stevens and Osborn but seemed to fade as the night went on. Replaced late on by Hourihane

Rhian Brewster 5

Came in from the cold for his first start in some time and had a good chance for his first league goal for the Blades when the ball was flicked into his path at the back post, but he volleyed well over.

Morgan Gibbs-White 7

Never stopped moving into space to demand the ball and got his rewards late in the game when he poked home Sharp's cross to put the Blades ahead

Ben Osborn 6

Given a good reception on his first visit to the City Ground since leaving to join United, and another when he made way for Billy Sharp with 15 minutes to go

Lys Mousset 5

Always had Forest's defenders wary of his pace, with Figueiredo taking a booking in the second half rather than risking a footrace as the Frenchman looked to break clear. Replaced by Ndiaye, meaning he's still to play 90 minutes for the Blades

Subs

Iliman Ndiaye 5

Came on for Mousset

Billy Sharp 6

Had an almost immediate impact as he set up Gibbs-White to score just moments after coming on for Osborn

Conor Hourihane n/a