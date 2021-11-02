Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United Player Ratings: Relieved, Didn't cover himself in glory - How we rated Blades at City Ground
Sheffield United once again failed to hang onto a lead this season, conceding another late goal as they drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest.
The Blades looked good value for all three points when Morgan Gibbs-White put them ahead, but their lead lasted only five minutes as Lewis Grabban converted to earn his side a share of the spoils at the City Ground.
Here’s how we rated the Blades players…
Robin Olsen 6
A virtual spectator in terms of saves made, although he will have been mightily relieved to have seen two efforts from corners - from Worrall and Taylor - flash wide of his goal when either could have been converted
Jayden Bogle 6
Recalled at the expense of George Baldock, Bogle had a chance to put the Blades ahead in the first half from a tight angle
Chris Basham 7
Back in the side with Davies injured, the normally mild-mannered Geordie was fuming with Johnson after the Forest man twice went down under his challenge in the Blades area - being booked for diving eventually. On hand to block or head everything thrown at him
John Egan 6
Was indebted to Basham for getting him out of trouble after a poor pass deep in his own territory was intercepted by Johnson
Enda Stevens 5
Saw plenty of the ball early on in the game and linked up nicely with Osborn and Fleck, but was given a tough time of things by Spence down the Forest right in the first half. Didn't cover himself in glory with his challenge for Forest's equaliser
Ollie Norwood 6
Flew into his challenges early on in the game and was perhaps harshly yellow carded in the first half
John Fleck 5
Involved early in the game along with Stevens and Osborn but seemed to fade as the night went on. Replaced late on by Hourihane
Rhian Brewster 5
Came in from the cold for his first start in some time and had a good chance for his first league goal for the Blades when the ball was flicked into his path at the back post, but he volleyed well over.
Morgan Gibbs-White 7
Never stopped moving into space to demand the ball and got his rewards late in the game when he poked home Sharp's cross to put the Blades ahead
Ben Osborn 6
Given a good reception on his first visit to the City Ground since leaving to join United, and another when he made way for Billy Sharp with 15 minutes to go
Lys Mousset 5
Always had Forest's defenders wary of his pace, with Figueiredo taking a booking in the second half rather than risking a footrace as the Frenchman looked to break clear. Replaced by Ndiaye, meaning he's still to play 90 minutes for the Blades
Subs
Iliman Ndiaye 5
Came on for Mousset
Billy Sharp 6
Had an almost immediate impact as he set up Gibbs-White to score just moments after coming on for Osborn
Conor Hourihane n/a
Replaced Fleck with time ticking away