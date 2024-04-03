Ahead of Liverpool vs Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday, March 4, Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press to give an injury update on his squad.

Klopp gave updates on the statuses of players such as Curtis Jones, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota. Of these four, only Jones is expected to be available for the Blades’ visit to Merseyside - the other three have yet to partake in full team training since they were initially ruled out of action.

Additionally, Klopp insisted that his team will not overlook United, despite games against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester United being on the horizon. The 56-year-old believes that the Blades ‘deserve our full respect’ and ‘they will get that’. As such, United will be in for a tough outing on Thursday.

What did Jurgen Klopp say in his press conference ahead of Sheffield United’s game against Liverpool?

Speaking in a press conference featured on Liverpool’s official club website, Klopp said: “Curtis [Jones] is in full training and is in contention [to play on Thursday]. That’s it, pretty much. If Curtis is back [on Thursday] he cannot play 90 minutes, he can only play a few minutes.

“The other boys are doing well - Diogo [Jota] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] are together in a group. It looks like from next week on they will be, hopefully, in parts of team training and then we will see for the rest. [Alisson], I think in his mind as well, [he will be ready for] parts of team training next week.