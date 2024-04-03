Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls originally gave the Potters 2,420 tickets for the Leppings Lane end at Hillsborough for the game on April 13th, but after those were sold out it was decided that they would be given 1,000 more. English Football League regulations state that 2,000 have to be offered to away fans - or ‘such number as represents 10% of the Club’s certified capacity if less than 2,000’ - however many clubs will give 10% of their full capacity.

Wednesday did that with Stoke, as they have with other teams in recent years, and it has now been confirmed that the visitors have sold out their extra tickets as well for what will be the Owls’ penultimate home game of the season.

A statement from the visiting team tead, “Stoke City will be backed by more than 3,400 supporters when they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough later this month... Tickets for the trip to South Yorkshire on Saturday, April 13, have now sold out after a further allocation of 1,000 seats in the West Stand lower tier were purchased by Season Card holders on Tuesday night.”