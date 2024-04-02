Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Sutton has not held back in his latest prediction involving Sheffield United. it has been a difficult season for the Blades, who need a miracle to secure safety this season, seven points from safety with nine games remaining and an unkind fixture list to deal with.

Chris Wilder's men could have given themselves a chance over the weekend, leading Fulham by three goals to one at home, but they conceded twice in the final minutes, losing two points in the process. That leaves United with a mountain to climb as they enter the final stretch, and it gets no easier on Thursday night.

Blades face Premier League leaders Liverpool away from home, and confidence will not be high heading into that one. That's something BBC pundit Sutton has hammered home in his grim prediction: "This is top versus bottom and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is going to be captaining my Fantasy team - that should tell you all you need to know about what I am expecting to happen here," Sutton wrote in his prediction, tipping a 5-0 home win.

"Against Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool did what they have done all season, which is finding a way to win even when they fall behind. This should be far more straightforward because Sheffield United do not have the quality to cause them the same problems the Seagulls did.

"Liverpool cannot just expect to turn up and win easily though. The finish line is in sight but they need to put their foot down to get there first, and that is what I think will happen here. Looking at the table, goal difference could play a big part in the title race. Arsenal have the advantage there at the moment, but a big scoreline here could change that."