Chris Wilder makes “not ideal” Sheffield United point as Blades put pressure back on rivals

Chris Wilder insists that Sheffield United will be able to cope with their quick turnaround of three games in the space of six days this week despite describing his side’s schedule as “ridiculous.” The Blades beat Oxford United 3-0 at Bramall Lane last night to go back to the top of the table, putting pressure back on Leeds United ahead of their clash with Luton Town this evening, and are back on home soil on Friday night for an intriguing clash against fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland.

United have endured a little less preparation time for games on a few occasions this season with Friday-night fixtures, with rivals Leeds often in the same boat after being chosen for live TV broadcast. But the size of the Blades’ squad does little to help them cope with the punishing schedule, especially given the recent injury blow to Oliver Arblaster and Anel Ahmedhodzic’s suspension.

“The turnaround of games is ridiculous,” Wilder said. “And I do understand it, the teams that people want to see or are in and around the top four or five will be the ones who gets showcased but we're coming off a Saturday, to a Tuesday, to a Friday night yet again.

“I look at everyone else's fixtures and there's only maybe another one or two who have the turnaround we have to deal with. It's not ideal, not ideal for Sunderland and not ideal for us but we'll deal with it.”

Wilder shuffled his pack for the Oxford clash, with Femi Seriki and Sam McCallum coming in for Alfie Gilchrist and Harrison Burrows and giving the manager further welcome selection dilemmas ahead of the clash with Régis Le Bris’ Black Cats. Seriki in particular was impressive from right-back on his first start of the season and Wilder added: “Femi’s a powerful boy, he gives us a nice combination really. Alfie's been part of a great defensive record, a little more of a conservative right-back but Femi gives us that drive when we need it and he drove it forward from right-back.

“Sam's been excellent. He's got on the pitch, scored at Hull and he's a popular member of the squad. They all want to play so to get that balance right is key. We thought it was a night for Sam and Femi, nothing against H and Alfie but it keeps them nice and fresh if we want to change it back for Friday night. Players got important minutes and all contributed to what was an important night for us.”