Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Oxford United as 8/10 star shows what Leeds United missed out on

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 21:36 BST

Sheffield United player ratings gallery from comfortable Oxford United win

Sheffield United put pressure on their early promotion rivals again this evening with a dominant 3-0 victory over Oxford United at Bramall Lane. The Blades eased to three points courtesy of goals from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell in the first half, and loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the second.

The margin of victory could have been more but for some decent saves from visiting goalkeeper Jamie Cumming while Gus Hamer somehow didn’t get his name on the scoresheet with three great efforts saved or blocked, although he did get two assists to cement his reputation as one of the best players in the division. Here’s how we rated United’s players ...

Another really comfortable evening for the Blades goalkeeper but he had to be alert and aware to tip over a well-hit snapshot from former United loanee Matt Phillips - before he excelled with a superb save up to his left from sub El Mizouni's effort to preserve his clean sheet

1. Michael Cooper 7

Another really comfortable evening for the Blades goalkeeper but he had to be alert and aware to tip over a well-hit snapshot from former United loanee Matt Phillips - before he excelled with a superb save up to his left from sub El Mizouni's effort to preserve his clean sheet

Summed up the confidence flowing through this side at the moment when he was faced down by two Oxford men, as the last Blade back, but simply decided to dribble through them rather than hoof it clear. Given a chance to impress with Gilchrist rested and certainly took it with a mature display going both ways. Somewhat harshly booked late on for a "foul" on Dale

2. Femi Seriki 7.5

Summed up the confidence flowing through this side at the moment when he was faced down by two Oxford men, as the last Blade back, but simply decided to dribble through them rather than hoof it clear. Given a chance to impress with Gilchrist rested and certainly took it with a mature display going both ways. Somewhat harshly booked late on for a "foul" on Dale

Much more composed than he was at Coventry on Saturday although in fairness it was probably helped by Oxford struggling to get across the halfway line at times as the Blades took total control 

3. Harry Souttar 7

Much more composed than he was at Coventry on Saturday although in fairness it was probably helped by Oxford struggling to get across the halfway line at times as the Blades took total control

Back in the side from the start with Ahmedhodzic suspended and two good bits of early defending protected Cooper - nothing fancy at all, just getting in the right place at the right time and clearing the ball properly. Composed on the ball and a welcome clean sheet on his return

4. Jack Robinson 7

Back in the side from the start with Ahmedhodzic suspended and two good bits of early defending protected Cooper - nothing fancy at all, just getting in the right place at the right time and clearing the ball properly. Composed on the ball and a welcome clean sheet on his return

