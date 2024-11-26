Sheffield United put pressure on their early promotion rivals again this evening with a dominant 3-0 victory over Oxford United at Bramall Lane . The Blades eased to three points courtesy of goals from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell in the first half, and loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the second.

The margin of victory could have been more but for some decent saves from visiting goalkeeper Jamie Cumming while Gus Hamer somehow didn’t get his name on the scoresheet with three great efforts saved or blocked, although he did get two assists to cement his reputation as one of the best players in the division. Here’s how we rated United’s players ...