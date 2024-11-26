Chris Wilder’s verdict as Sheffield United showcase impressive promotion trait in comfortable Oxford United win

Sheffield United showcased the mentality that has marked them out as promotion contenders this season as they continued their remarkable home record with a comfortable victory over Oxford United. The Blades have now won their last seven on the spin at Bramall Lane and have only conceded in one home game all season.

They have also kept seven clean sheets in that seven-game spell, the latest coming in a 3-0 success over Oxford United which took them clear at the top of the table. Sunderland, who travel to South Yorkshire on Friday evening, were held to a goalless draw at home to West Brom while Leeds United have their chance to respond tomorrow when they host Luton Town.

But boss Chris Wilder will be more than content with what he is seeing from his side at the minute, as they followed up Saturday’s battling draw at Coventry City in the best possible way. Callum O’Hare put them ahead with his first goal in United colours before Tyrese Campbell’s fifth in his last six games doubled the Blades’ lead. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi capped the win in the second half while the margin of victory could have been far greater, with Gus Hamer denied three times by a combination of goalkeeper and defence.

“The game has got to be won,” said Wilder afterwards. “The big message before was that we had to show a top mentality. One of the teams in the top four, five or six in the next couple of days, whether it’s tonight or tomorrow, will drop points. It looks pretty straightforward. It’s a tough league and they had a tough afternoon on Saturday [losing 6-2 to Middlesbrough]. It’s important we showed that top mentality, which we did.

“They were never out of the game and they are dangerous opponents and players who can hurt you and find a goal. If they do find that goal, it becomes a difficult evening, but we controlled it and made it a comfortable evening by being clinical when we had to be and showing that mentality. Even late on, Coops had made a save and Robbo has got across his man and made a tremendous block. The attitude to keep clean sheets and defend properly was important and we showed that.”

The feel of this game was different to United’s previous one, at home to city rivals Wednesday, and Friday night’s clash with Sunderland will be a tougher task still. But Oxford didn’t go down without a fight, with goalkeeper Michael Cooper making a couple of good stops to deny former Blade Matt Phillips after he came off the bench.

“I thought we had a little spell when it went two where we could have really stepped on it, but didn’t,” Wilder added. “They hung on in there and when we scored and in and around the third goa,, we counter-pressed really well and created some opportunities. To win a game of football in this division and to enhance our incredible home record so far with clean sheets is fabulous and most importantly, to take three points.

“Some games look after themselves, our previous home game looked after itself and there will be games in the second half of the season that look after themselves. Friday night will be one of those. But this one, if you are not at it through experience, the message goes into the players. We have to have that absolutely sport on and to be fair, they were.”