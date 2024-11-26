Sheffield United can’t afford to squander Premier League platform after blueprint laid out by promoted sides

The January transfer window opens in just over five weeks and as things stand, it remains unclear who will be making the decisions over the business that the Blades undertake. A US-led consortium is still looking to take over the club from current owner Prince Abdullah, but the process has been far from smooth.

There is some optimism that the long-running saga could be finally reaching a close but that has been raised before, with the Saudi royal still in control at Bramall Lane for the time being. Manager Chris Wilder made a plea in his press conference this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Oxford United for clarity as to his possible activity in January, with a squad already being stretched to its limits was hit by further absences to Anel Ahmedhodzic (suspension) and Oliver Arblaster (injury).

Sources close to the would-be new ownership have signalled that the group have already drawn up initial plans to support Wilder when the January sales begin while if the Prince remains in situ United’s strengthening plans may be restricted to more temporary targets. As things stand though Wilder and his staff are planning for the status quo to remain in terms of transfers - with the added hope that no key men are prised away.

The Blades have laid a superb platform for an instant return to the Premier League, going into this evening’s Bramall Lane clash against Oxford United joint top of the Championship table and only behind Leeds United and Sunderland on goal difference, having had two points deducted in the summer for non-payment of transfer funds.

“The deal hasn't been done so we're going off the back of Prince Abdullah will still be the owner,” Wilder said. “Working off the back of two loans and seeing what happens. I don't want to lose anybody at all in January but I haven't got a crystal ball for what will happen then. We'd like to keep everybody in the building and add too. If frees become available we've got position-specific requirements that we think we need to bolster the squad.

“Losing Ollie is a blow to us as well but we talked about Jamie Shackleton, Tom Davies and Sydie Peck stepping through as well. We don't want to lose anybody through injury, we don't want to lose anybody through sales and we want to add to a promising group of players that are going well at the moment.”

The blueprint has already been laid by two of last season’s three promoted sides, who strengthed in January to get their pushes for the Premier League over the line. Leicester City’s options were already ridiculously strong but both Ipswich Town, who finished second, and play-off winners Southampton added to their squads mid-season - Ipswich signing four Premier League loans, including now-Blades striker Kieffer Moore, and Southampton adding two, including ex-United man David Brooks.

“It's an important window,” Wilder added. “It's not like the old days where you could sign loans and permanents throughout the season to cover injuries and loss of form. I think it's a better way, actually. You want to maximise the window.

I always remember last time we went up we brought Kieran Dowell in, Gary Madine in and Scott Hogan in. They add to the squad, they keep players on their toes, it's healthy competition and they contribute. Scott scored in his last game against Ipswich, Gary Madine's contribution was great, Kieran Dowell's contribution was great.

“It allows players to rest up and that healthy competition for places. If we can do the two open to us, then great but I think we need a bit of help on that and hopefully we'll get it."