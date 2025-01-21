"Not acceptable" - Response demanded as Sheffield United head to Swansea City

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield United travel to south Wales to ake on Swansea City on Tuesday night

While things are looking rosy in the Bramall Lane garden after two fine league wins on the bounce off the back of an injury and fitness inflicted dip for Sheffield United, the same can’t be said for Tuesday night’s opponents.

The Blades travel to South Wales to take on Swansea City, a point off the top and buoyed by the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz this week and the promise of more fresh faces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday, a few hours before United were cruising to a fairly comfortable win over Norwich City, Swansea were taking something of a battering from their biggest rivals.

"No other option..." Ben Brereton Diaz opens up on Sheffield United transfer as Swansea eligibility confirmed

A 3-0 defeat to Cardiff City, as you would imagine, has not gone down well amongst Swans fans, nor with manager Luke Williams either.

Speaking ahead of the Blades trip to the Swansea.com Stadium, Williams demanded a response from his players to make up, a little bit at least, for Saturday’s horror show against the old enemy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The nature of football is that you can lose games, but what it comes down to is the manner in which that happens and the manner in which we lost on Saturday was not acceptable,” he said. “So it is imperative that we respond really well because we do not want there to be a hangover.

Changes, a return and Ben Brereton Diaz - Sheffield United predicted XI v Swansea City

“We have to regroup very quickly, get back to making consistent performances and putting points on the board. We have to get ourselves heading back in the right direction and being competitive in games."

With Leeds not playing until Wednesday night, as they welcome Norwich City to Elland Road, United can return to the top of the Championship with a victory in Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Wilder could receive a big fitness boost with the return of key men Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Vini Souza, however Tom Davies is likely to be out for a couple of games after limping off in Saturday’s win over Norwich. Defender Sam McCallum is also a doubt.

Inside Sheffield United treatment room as duo near return but key man prepares for timely operation

Forward Kieffer Moore is booked in for a hernia operation but Brereton Diaz was signed in time to at least make the bench at Swansea and Tyrese Campbell edged closer to full fitness with an impressive cameo off the bench at the weekend.

Related topics:Swansea CityBramall LaneChris WilderChampionshipBlades

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice