"Not acceptable" - Response demanded as Sheffield United head to Swansea City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United travel to south Wales to ake on Swansea City on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While things are looking rosy in the Bramall Lane garden after two fine league wins on the bounce off the back of an injury and fitness inflicted dip for Sheffield United, the same can’t be said for Tuesday night’s opponents.

The Blades travel to South Wales to take on Swansea City, a point off the top and buoyed by the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz this week and the promise of more fresh faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, a few hours before United were cruising to a fairly comfortable win over Norwich City, Swansea were taking something of a battering from their biggest rivals.

A 3-0 defeat to Cardiff City, as you would imagine, has not gone down well amongst Swans fans, nor with manager Luke Williams either.

Speaking ahead of the Blades trip to the Swansea.com Stadium, Williams demanded a response from his players to make up, a little bit at least, for Saturday’s horror show against the old enemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The nature of football is that you can lose games, but what it comes down to is the manner in which that happens and the manner in which we lost on Saturday was not acceptable,” he said. “So it is imperative that we respond really well because we do not want there to be a hangover.

“We have to regroup very quickly, get back to making consistent performances and putting points on the board. We have to get ourselves heading back in the right direction and being competitive in games."

With Leeds not playing until Wednesday night, as they welcome Norwich City to Elland Road, United can return to the top of the Championship with a victory in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder could receive a big fitness boost with the return of key men Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Vini Souza, however Tom Davies is likely to be out for a couple of games after limping off in Saturday’s win over Norwich. Defender Sam McCallum is also a doubt.

Forward Kieffer Moore is booked in for a hernia operation but Brereton Diaz was signed in time to at least make the bench at Swansea and Tyrese Campbell edged closer to full fitness with an impressive cameo off the bench at the weekend.