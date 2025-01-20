Sheffield United will be bolstered by the presence of one familiar face when they make the long trip to Swansea City this midweek, after Ben Brereton Diaz completed his much-anticipated loan return to Bramall Lane. The forward could make his second United ‘debut’ in South Wales after the Blades beat the midday deadline.

Elsewhere Andre Brooks is available again for selection but United have question marks over winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and midfielder Vini Souza after their recent absences with hamstring issues. We had a stab at the side boss Chris Wilder could send out to face the Swans - have we got it just about right or would you do anything different?