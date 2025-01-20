Sheffield United will be bolstered by the presence of one familiar face when they make the long trip to Swansea City this midweek, after Ben Brereton Diaz completed his much-anticipated loan return to Bramall Lane. The forward could make his second United ‘debut’ in South Wales after the Blades beat the midday deadline.
Elsewhere Andre Brooks is available again for selection but United have question marks over winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and midfielder Vini Souza after their recent absences with hamstring issues. We had a stab at the side boss Chris Wilder could send out to face the Swans - have we got it just about right or would you do anything different?
1. Michael Cooper
A welcome clean sheet at the weekend after a mini-run of concessions and he'll hope that's the start of another long streak
2. Alfie Gilchrist
The Chelsea man has real competition now for his place after Femi Seriki's return but you fancy Gilchrist to start this one, with Seriki potentially unleashed for Friday's home clash against Hull
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
United are light at centre-half so there's no real decisions to be made - although the Bosnian has been good this season so he'd have retained his place
4. Jack Robinson
The skipper brings a nice balance to the back four with his left foot and will leave everything out there for the cause
