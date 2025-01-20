Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inside Sheffield United treatment room as duo near return but key man prepares for timely operation

Sheffield United could receive a big fitness boost this week with the return of key men Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Vini Souza - but in true Blades fashion, not all is straightforward on the injury front. Rak-Sakyi and Souza have missed out in recent weeks with hamstring issues but are closing in on returns.

That may even come as soon as tomorrow, when the Blades face Swansea City in South Wales, but if not will likely be for Friday’s home clash with Hull City. But rather than boost the options at Chris Wilder’s disposal, their returns will only restore the status quo in his squad after two others were ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Tom Davies limped off in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Norwich City while Kieffer Moore is booked in for an operation this week on a troublesome hernia issue, which had been delayed until United were in better health in their forward area. Tyrese Campbell made a return off the bench against Norwich while the Blades are close to confirming the loan return of Ben Brereton Diaz, with Tom Cannon interest also still live.

“They're going to train this morning so it's good news for us all, and those two as well,” Wilder said on Rak-Sakyi and Souza. “They trained this morning and hopefully they’ll be on the journey to South Wales tomorrow night. But it's not nailed on.

“We have to be sensible with our approach with 19 games to go, not to push too hard today or risk tomorrow. They will definitely be involved on Friday. But if they can be involved tomorrow, that will be great.”

United also had injury concern over defender Sam McCallum, who hurt himself after an aerial challenge with skipper Jack Robinson at a Norwich corner, but he reported for duty at Shirecliffe today ahead of the trip to South Wales. He will be joined on the journey by Andre Brooks, who missed out at the weekend through illness but recovered to train today.

“Tom is going for a scan and hopefully that won't be too bad, the results of that scan. We're doubtful he'll be available for Tuesday and we're hopeful Sam will be OK. It was just a contact injury, Robbo crashed into him when they were trying to clear up a situation. We're under the impression that won't be more than one or two games, so that's good news for Tom.”