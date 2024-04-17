Newcastle United are showing an interest in former Sheffield United man Morgan Gibbs-White with Tottenham Hotspur already considering a move for the Nottingham Forest star this summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old joined Forest from Wolves in August 2022 and has gone on to make 75 appearances for the City Ground outfit, playing a key role in their first season back in the Premier League as the club secured their top-flight status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades fans are familiar with the attacking midfielder’s talents, after he spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Bramall Lane, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 37 appearances as United reached the Championship play-offs.

Football Insider report the player is now the subject of interest from Newcastle and Spurs, with Forest facing a huge sale of players if they are relegated from the Premier League as they will need to stay on the right side of FFP/PSR to avoid a further sanction after already being hit with a four-point deduction this season.

Meanwhile, another former Blades player in Dominic Calvert-Lewin could stay at Everton beyond his current contract, with his deal set to run out at the end of next campaign. That is also according to Football Insider, who report the Toffees will look to begin talks over an extension if they avoid relegation to the Championship.

The 27-year-old joined Everton from the Blades back in August 2016 and signed his most recent contract at Goodison Park in 2020. He has played 242 times for the Merseyside club, scoring 66 goals and providing 17 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in February, Everton boss Sean Dyche appeared to give his approval on Calvert-Lewin staying at the club beyond 2025. He said: “I have never doubted his long-term future here. I think he has shown over the years what a good player he is. He has had a couple of indifferent years that have been challenging for him, us and the team, and the relevant managers. He wants to score goals, of course he does – he is a striker, but I think he is enjoying what is around him and I think he is enjoying what we are doing here and he is still working hard at his game.