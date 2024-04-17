Newcastle United 'join Tottenham Hotspur' in race for ex-Sheffield United man as Everton seek contract extension
Newcastle United are showing an interest in former Sheffield United man Morgan Gibbs-White with Tottenham Hotspur already considering a move for the Nottingham Forest star this summer, according to reports.
The 24-year-old joined Forest from Wolves in August 2022 and has gone on to make 75 appearances for the City Ground outfit, playing a key role in their first season back in the Premier League as the club secured their top-flight status.
Blades fans are familiar with the attacking midfielder’s talents, after he spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Bramall Lane, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 37 appearances as United reached the Championship play-offs.
Football Insider report the player is now the subject of interest from Newcastle and Spurs, with Forest facing a huge sale of players if they are relegated from the Premier League as they will need to stay on the right side of FFP/PSR to avoid a further sanction after already being hit with a four-point deduction this season.
Meanwhile, another former Blades player in Dominic Calvert-Lewin could stay at Everton beyond his current contract, with his deal set to run out at the end of next campaign. That is also according to Football Insider, who report the Toffees will look to begin talks over an extension if they avoid relegation to the Championship.
The 27-year-old joined Everton from the Blades back in August 2016 and signed his most recent contract at Goodison Park in 2020. He has played 242 times for the Merseyside club, scoring 66 goals and providing 17 assists.
Speaking in February, Everton boss Sean Dyche appeared to give his approval on Calvert-Lewin staying at the club beyond 2025. He said: “I have never doubted his long-term future here. I think he has shown over the years what a good player he is. He has had a couple of indifferent years that have been challenging for him, us and the team, and the relevant managers. He wants to score goals, of course he does – he is a striker, but I think he is enjoying what is around him and I think he is enjoying what we are doing here and he is still working hard at his game.
“I am generally pleased with him but we know he wants goals – and we know we need goals. He is a striker. At the end of the day I think he is relatively pleased with his all round performance apart from adding the key moments, which is scoring.” He added: “We have been looking at all the contracts. We are still looking at everything that is in-house. We share that with the agents and make sure everyone, including me and [director of football] Kev [Thelwell], are in the loop, so it is not just him, there are all different situations that need looking at.”
