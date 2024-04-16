Will Fish, the Manchester United defender reportedly being monitored by Sheffield United, has admitted he is unsure where his transfer future lies when his Old Trafford contract expires this summer. The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hibernian in Scotland, working under former Blade Nick Montomery this season.

But Montgomery’s summer move to Easter Road has not worked out as he would have liked, with a late Motherwell equaliser on Saturday officially ending Hibs’ dream of European football. Fish, a tall and strong centre-half who captained the Red Devils at youth level before moving out on loan to play regular senior football, has also been linked with Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough, with managers Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick both boasting obvious Old Trafford connections.

Asked about his future beyond this summer, Fish admitted: "I haven't really given it much thought, to be honest. My focus this season was here and doing the best I could for the club. But I feel like I've failed because the team is now in the bottom six. I've played in a lot of those games, but no one out there ever gives less than 100 per cent. We've had a few things go against us and sloppy moments like this one in the last minute have cost us.

“I'd never say it's down to lack of effort or training, but that's football and it hurts. I've focused on this season, and this season only, for now. I take it step by step and whatever happens in the summer, I don't know. But I've loved every minute of playing for Hibs. There have been some incredible times and these last five games we have to give everything for the shirt. I believe we do that every week so we'll try to get five wins and finish on a high."

Montgomery, who made almost 400 appearances for United in his playing days before moving to Australia as a player and transitioning to coaching at Central Coast Mariners, has faced increasing question marks over his future in recent times but Fish insists he and the rest of the Hibs squad are fully behind the former Blade.

"It's not something that's crossed my mind, or any of the players' minds, that the management team can't be successful at this club, because we see it day in and day out,” Fish told Football Scotland. “They're tactical in their thoughts, in their training and in the amount of effort they put into making us better. Everyone can see that. We've had a few bad results this season but that's on the players. It's nothing to do with the management.

“Given time, they will turn it around. What would success be for this club? Finishing third, obviously, and I do believe the squad we had this season was good enough to do that. Results have gone against us, though, and it's not worked out. We want to be third and we want to be playing in Europe. We've had some great days and away days in Europe which will stick with me forever.