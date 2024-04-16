When Sheffield United face Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday it will be almost 15 years since their battle in the 2009 play-off final, at a boiling-hot Wembley Stadium. Wade Elliott's stunning strike settled the game, sealing the Clarets' place in the Premier League and condemning the Blades to another season in the Championship.
United's starting XI, subs and manager have enjoyed varied lives and careers since, with some moving on to grace the Premier League and others dropping down to amateur football before hanging up their boots. One is still a regular for England while another owes an alleged £400,000 to fellow former pros over failed investments. Here's what happened to the class of 2009 in the years since...
1. Paddy Kenny
Completed a nine-month drug ban before United cashed in and sold him to QPR, who he helped into the Premier League. Now runs his own vehicle transport business as well as embarking on the after-dinner speaking circuit
2. Kyle Walker
Really came of age under the Wembley arch and could have won a penalty if his appeals had not been turned down by Mike Dean. Was sold to Spurs before signing for Manchester City in what was then a world-record deal for a defender, at £53m, and is still going strong for club and country Photo: Clive Mason
3. Chris Morgan
United's skipper on the day couldn't get his hands on the trophy and lead the Blades back into the Premier League. Morgan was forced into retirement through injury in July 2012. Now works as an agent
4. Matt Kilgallon
Joined United from Leeds when the Blades were in the Premier League, and played for Sunderland after leaving the Lane. Later had spells in Scotland and India, before joining Northern Premier League side Buxton in 2020. A year later he hung up his boots for good and became an agent. Good friends with Oli McBurnie Photo: David Rogers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.