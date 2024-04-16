When Sheffield United face Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday it will be almost 15 years since their battle in the 2009 play-off final, at a boiling-hot Wembley Stadium. Wade Elliott's stunning strike settled the game, sealing the Clarets' place in the Premier League and condemning the Blades to another season in the Championship.

United's starting XI, subs and manager have enjoyed varied lives and careers since, with some moving on to grace the Premier League and others dropping down to amateur football before hanging up their boots. One is still a regular for England while another owes an alleged £400,000 to fellow former pros over failed investments. Here's what happened to the class of 2009 in the years since...