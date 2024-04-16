Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull City are understood to be relaxed over the transfer future of their highly-rated defender Jacob Greaves, amid recent links with Sheffield United. The 23-year-old was this week named in the Championship team of the season, helping the Tigers keep 10 clean sheets and also winning three penalties and providing four assists at the other end of the pitch.

Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, was close to signing Greaves for Middlesbrough during his time in charge at the Riverside and it would be no surprise if the name of one of the second-tier’s most composed defenders again featured on his transfer long-list ahead of a key summer in the transfer market. The Blades are currently bottom of the Premier League table and on track for an instant return to the Championship after promotion last season.

But the Tigers are not thought to be too worried about the prospect of losing one of their key men this summer as Liam Rosenior’s side eye a late tilt at the play-offs. Greaves is under contract at Hull until at least 2026, with the club also understood to have the option to extend his deal by a further year, and the Tigers are reluctant to lose their vice-captain unless a bid too good to turn down is received.

Greaves joined Hull’s academy system at eight years old and is the son of former Tigers player Mark. United have also been linked with Ashley Phillips, the Tottenham Hotspur defender currently on loan in the Championship at Plymouth, in recent days ahead of a summer which as things stand will see 18 key players leave Bramall Lane.

Chairman Acun Ilicali has backed Rosenior with a view to winning promotion back to the Premier League and the Tigers’ financial situation would be assessed if any bids were received for any of their star men, with Jaden Philogene also a man in demand.