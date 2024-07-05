Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exclusive: The latest on Sheffield United’s takeover bid ahead of big potential milestone in club’s future

Sheffield United’s much-anticipated summer takeover has moved a step closer to completion, The Star can reveal, with expectant Unitedites set to receive further clarity next week. A deal between current owner Prince Abdullah and a US-based consortium, who are keen for their anonymity to remain in place, is understood to be in its final stages.

The news of progress comes after a week of false rumours and speculation that the deal had collapsed, sparking yet more concern amongst Unitedites after a summer of frustration so far. A raft of Companies House filings also set off more panic. But those were described as a general housekeeping exercise while the takeover bid remains very much alive, with increasing confidence that a change in power at Bramall Lane is approaching.

Before any formal shift in control is sanctioned, the prospective new owners must satisfy the English Football League’s stringent requirements, commonly known as the ‘fit and proper owners’ test. The would-be owners have had to submit detailed business plans to illustrate how they plan to run the club, and also provide evidence both of their level of finances, and its origins.

As The Star revealed earlier in the process, the two main figures behind the deal are American-based ex-pats with an understanding of English football culture, and both attended several United games since their interest in buying the Blades began. The founders of a capital investment fund based in California, they have purposefully kept a low profile but are engaged and enthused about the deal, with mutual respect existing between themselves and Prince Abdullah.

The prospect of further clarity on the takeover process will be welcomed by Unitedites, who become increasingly frustrated by a summer of perceived inactivity following relegation from the Premier League. The Blades made their first signing of the summer yesterday, when Jamie Shackleton was officially unveiled as a Blade after rejecting a contract offer from Leeds United, with the hope that more will follow him through the door soon ahead of next weekend’s first pre-season friendly away at York City.