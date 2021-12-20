Neil Redfearn reveals transfer demands to strengthen Sheffield United Women

The Sheffield United Women head coach has been forced to shuffle his pack in recent weeks owing to injuries, which has also seen the substitutes’ bench propped up by youth players.

Coinciding with this has been the Blades’ struggle for form in the Women’s Championship and they are winless in their last six league matches.

Sheffield United Women boss Neil Redfearn wants to bring in up to four new players in the January transfer window. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

United were denied a chance to put things right before the end of the year when Sunday’s clash against Sunderland was called off due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Black Cats’ camp.

“We will need to get some players in, that’s a fact,” Redfearn told The Star. “We need to try and recruit three or four.

"We have identified areas where we need to strengthen if we can. We’re on with that and speaking to clubs about players we would like to bring in.”

Despite the immediate problems facing his side, who have slipped to ninth in the 12-team second tier, Redfearn praised the ‘unbelievable’ efforts of his players.

He added: “Regarding the bigger picture I’m pleased with the fact we have got this youthful look about us.

"Although the squad is small it’s made for a really good environment.

"I have never known a group like I have now, it’s similar to when I was at Belles – they are all for one and other.”

Sunday’s postponement means the Blades now face a 19-day wait until they return to action away to Charlton Athletic on Sunday, 9 January.

After that they begin the second half of the campaign with games against lowly Coventry United and second-placed Durham – two teams they beat in the opening weeks of the season.

"There’s no mugs in this league any more,” former Leeds United and Rotherham boss Redfearn warned.

"The days where you can go and beat someone six or seven nil are gone.

"A good season would be to develop this group we have got and try and add three or four to make us competitive.