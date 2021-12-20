Of course, fans of Blackburn Rovers may disagree, given their upturn in fortunes since being thrashed 7-0 by Fulham and Bournemouth’s stuttering form of late.

Few, however, would bet against the Cottagers winning their third promotion to the Premier League in five seasons, including Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United star insists Blades won’t worry about Fulham’s form and league position

Sheffield United's new management team of Stuart McCall, Jack Lester and Paul Heckingbottom. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

Justifying his position, he said: “It's the form they are in, they have been really consistent.

“Yes, they did lose a few games early on but they have gone on a really good run and scored goals, been tough to beat and found a way of playing.

"That's not just been the same XI as well. They have changed the squad, changed personnel and they still pose the same threat but you expect them to be up there.”

Marco Silva’s side are on an 11-game unbeaten run heading into Monday evening’s clash at Craven Cottage, which is set to go ahead despite a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections wreaking havoc with English football’s fixture calendar.

United’s last game against Fulham’s west London neighbours QPR was called off owing to a number of positive cases within their would-be opponents’ camp.

The Blades had been – and still are – on a three-game winning streak before the postponement.

They can take also heart from the fact the Cottagers have now drawn four successive matches, which is hardly promotion form.

On the challenge in front of Sheffield United, Heckingbottom said: “I think we are a tough side for anyone to face. If we can bring our best game, we back ourselves against anyone.

"It's just that, approaching every game regardless with that mindset and that mentality and see where it gets us.

"We accept we are not going to win every game but we are going to try, 100 per cent to win every game.

"Fulham will see us as tough opponents if they've watched most of our games throughout the season, not just the last few.