The Blades, who remain one of just four part-time clubs in the 12-strong division, are without a win in six league matches following their bright start to the season and have fallen to ninth.

But Redfearn claimed the second tier has improved ‘tenfold’ this year, following United’s fourth-placed finish last term.

"The girls have performed unbelievable,” he said.

Sheffield United Women boss Neil Redfearn declared himself pleased with his team’s efforts as they swim against the tide in the rapidly evolving Women’s Championship. (photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

"Over the last season I think 15 players went out. We have had all that upheaval and shift and the league has got better.

"When we step back and look at it, realistically we are not where we want to be in the league but I would say we have managed that transition quite well.

"From our point of view it’s almost like we’ve reset.”

There are plans for United Women to turn professional, should the club be promoted to the Women’s Super League, yet Redfearn admitted it was a ‘chicken and egg situation’.

“I totally understand the club’s stance,” he added, “this is where we’re at.

"We have got to try and find a way to cross that divide without wanting to throw money at it.

"We have got a younger look that’s going to benefit the club long-term. The young players we are developing, we don’t want to be developing them for Man United, we want to be developing them for us.

"There needs to be a long-term strategy here because the league is improving."

Asked whether he felt it was still possible for a part-time club to be promoted from the Women’s Championship, Redfearn replied: “It’s getting tougher. Thinking back to my (Doncaster Rovers) Belles days (2017/18), I think there were two full-time teams then. Belles were part time, it was one backer who put the money in.

"But I think the landscape has just changed unbelievably.”

Still, the former Leeds and Rotherham boss insisted his enthusiasm for the role has not diminished.

He said: "I love working with players, making them better. I get a buzz out of players getting on.

"Mia (Endlebury) scoring on Sunday gave me a buzz. The development, I think that’s what I’m good at. If you look at my record, it’s not bad.”