Sheffield United Women, Sheffield Tigers RUFC and Sheffield Sharks all saw their respective games cancelled, with schedules also impacted nationwide.

Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Accrington Stanley was called off earlier this week because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Owls’ camp.

Sheffield United’s match against Fulham on Monday is still set to go ahead despite five Championship matches falling foul of Covid on Saturday as well as a further five games in the Premier League.

A host of sporting fixtures fell victim to Covid-19 this weekend as cases of the Omicron variant continue to soar. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty

Jamie Broadley, head coach of Sheffield Tigers, who were due to make the short trip across South Yorkshire to take on Rotherham Titans, said: “Given the current Covid-19 concerns the RFU has given clubs the ability to postpone fixtures and we have decided to take this option.

"Given the proximity of this fixture to the Christmas break and having taken advice from public health experts, we feel it is the best decision for the wellbeing of players and supporters of both clubs.

"We don’t want to see anyone spending Christmas self-isolating on their own and, given the current infection rates, that is a very real possibility should the match go ahead.”

The Blades had been due to host Sunderland at Bramall Lane but positive cases within the Black Cats’ squad saw the game called off.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Sharks saw their game against London Lions postponed after their would-be opponents suffered a Covid-19 outbreak.