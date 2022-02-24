Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: 'Dug me out' - Charlie Goode says 'sorry' after red card

Sheffield United's Charlie Goode (26) is shown a red card by referee Matthew Donohue during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The loanee from Brentford was sent off in the 66th minute for a robust, two-footed challenge on Blackburn Rovers’ Reda Khadra right in front of the dug outs at Bramall Lane.

Referee Matt Donohue almost immediately produced a red card, galvanising a Rovers side that had rarely threatened up to that point.

The visitors would also go on to win a penalty when John Egan handled in the box but goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was the hero, clawing away Khadra’s spot kick.

On a dramatic night at the Lane, the Blades would go on to win the match right at the death when Ben Davies fired in in front of the Kop after Jack Robinson had headed back across goal from a corner.

Goode arrived during the January transfer window on loan from Brentford and made his first appearance as a substitute in the win over Swansea on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was drafted into the starting line-up due to injuries in the United backline and his red card now means he will miss the next three matches, against Millall on Saturday and then fellow promotion-chasers Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

Tweeting after the match, Goode said sorry for his sending off and praised his team mates for going on to get the victory, against the odds.