Callum O’Hare’s Sheffield United transfer decision justified as ex-Coventry City man helps Blades’ Premier League charge

To us ordinary mortals the thought of walking out at a packed stadium for a clash against a fellow promotion-chaser, at such a pivotal part of a season which promises so much, would inspire more insecurity than inspiration. But footballers are built differently and already Callum O'Hare can't wait for Sheffield United's clash with Sunderland on Friday evening.

In some ways it makes a lot of sense. No current player grew up kicking a ball around a school playground and dreaming of playing in a mid-table clash. They manifested such occasions, with big crowds and big jeopardy and the chance to make themselves a hero. That will no doubt have played a part in O'Hare's decision to leave Coventry City in the summer, to give himself a better crack at playing in the Premier League for the first time.

And his free-transfer switch to Bramall Lane has worked out well so far, the popular 26-year-old capping his good recent form with his first goal in United colours during Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Oxford United. Some of his one-touch link up with in-form striker Tyrese Campbell and former Coventry teammate Gus Hamer was a joy to watch at times, as United went clear at the top of the table on the evening after Sunderland were held by West Brom.

The promotion shake-up adds extra spice to Friday's Sky-televised fixture against Régis Le Bris' impressive young side and O'Hare admitted: “I can’t wait. A top-of-the-table clash, and that’s what you play football for. So hopefully we can come and put another performance on like we have tonight, and get that win."

Just days after a tireless 75-minute stint against his old club, playing as an emergency forward after Anel Ahmedhodzic's red card, O'Hare put in another all-action 90-minute stint against Oxford and even his remarkable energy levels will surely be tested by a relentless schedule which sees United play three games in the space of six days.

"Yeah, it's horrible," said O'Hare. "Obviously Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday is horrible, but Saturday, Tuesday, Friday is even worse. You feel tired and then as soon as the game starts, you just forget about it and you just play football. So for us we've just got to rest, recover and go again."