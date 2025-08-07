More questions than answers over Sheffield United season prospects with transfer business key - Alan Biggs

One thing proven at this time last year was that pre-season predictions are hazardous. Twelve months on, this column is taking note. Because there are those who will remember that it was very sceptical of any realistic Sheffield United promotion push back then.

I was proved well wrong. To be honest, I’m not convinced of it this season, either. Which is probably good news in a way! But there’s no harm in occasionally admitting the actual truth of any stab in the dark - I simply don’t know!

Bristol City’s opening day visit this weekend will see a curious Bramall Lane not knowing what to expect. Which wasn’t exactly true a year ago when the non-negotiables of Chris Wilder’s reign signalled that the Blades would be hard to beat, whatever the shortcomings in a recruitment drive only half completed at that point.

There would also be a strong connection between manager and crowd. Ruben Selles has obviously yet to establish such a bond or an identity for his mostly inherited team. The previous identity was so strong and well defined that United confounded the initial pessimism on these pages to mount a promotion assault that fell short by one game.

You wonder where the “change of culture” favoured by the board was founded considering it was pretty much a winning one that was jettisoned. Had they “asked the audience” of their 27,000 or so match-going fans rather than canvassed their far-flung scores of investors, the answer would have been a pretty unanimous “don’t do it!”

Looking back, I don’t think many Blades fans realised the threat was real. The response to unattributed speculation of a Wilder sacking was along the lines of “nah, don’t believe it.” Then suddenly it was all too real. So the stakes are high for the new owners.

For Selles, too, considering the comparisons that will inevitably be made, much as I believe making them quickly would be grossly unfair. But, again, we don’t really know, do we? We’ll have to find out.

The loan signings of two 22-year-olds in Louie Barry and Djibril Soumare (a replacement for Vini Souza) look sound, while the club did spectacularly well to fetch £2m from Wrexham for veteran striker Kieffer Moore.

But much more work to be done following the £6m sale of Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord, again a decent fee in the circumstances. As per a year ago, there’s a fair way to go in the transfer window, for better or worse.

So I’m going to apply the caution I should have shown a year ago - and yet with a slightly similar, cautious conclusion at this stage. I’m tipping United to be competitive in the top half of the table and leave it there for now. With best wishes to Selles on a supremely hard act to follow.