Sheffield United’s long winless run away at Middlesbrough continued this evening as they were beaten 1-0 at the Riverside. The Blades were looking to bounce back from Friday’s disappointment away at Leeds but instead followed it up with another loss, with sub Emmanuel Latte Lath scoring the winner after coming off the bench in the second half.
United had chances earlier than that, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi seeing a great effort cleared off the line by Luke Ayling in the first period, but it was another disjointed display from the Blades; albeit against another side tipped to do well in the Championship this season. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ performances at the Riverside...
1. Michael Cooper 6
Had to make a couple of saves in either half, including a good reaction one on the rebound from Conway, but a lot of Boro's good play was snuffed out before it got as far as the Blades goalkeeper - at least until Latte Lath's introduction, the sub forward placing a well-directed header past Cooper for the winner | Getty Images
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6
Back in the side as United reverted to the back four that had served them so well this season before Friday and was typically committed in the tackle but also a little sloppy on the ball at times down the right. He was, though, in the right place at the right time to clear twice early in the second half when Doak had got the better of McCallum and did superbly to block Conway's goalbound effort after Boro got in behind Ahmedhodzic down the left. Later had a stinging effort from long range that tested the reactions of Dieng before making way for Brooks late on as United chased an equaliser
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Harry Souttar 5
A typical Souttar display in many ways as he headed and kicked most things that came his way and was decent on the ball early on too, with a couple of diags putting United on the front foot. But Cooper was left more exposed than he was early in his United career as the Blades struggled to stem the tide at times | Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5
A similar performance on the left side as Boro did get in behind him a couple of times with quick passes. Brought the ball out well when he had the chance
Photo: George Wood
