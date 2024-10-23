2 . Alfie Gilchrist 6

Back in the side as United reverted to the back four that had served them so well this season before Friday and was typically committed in the tackle but also a little sloppy on the ball at times down the right. He was, though, in the right place at the right time to clear twice early in the second half when Doak had got the better of McCallum and did superbly to block Conway's goalbound effort after Boro got in behind Ahmedhodzic down the left. Later had a stinging effort from long range that tested the reactions of Dieng before making way for Brooks late on as United chased an equaliser Photo: Simon Bellis