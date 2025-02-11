Sheffield United are hoping to record a third straight win on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick knows Wednesday’s trip to Bramall Lane will be a huge challenge but insists his side are ‘confident’ they can leave with something.

Sheffield United have bounced back from last month’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Hull City with consecutive wins, although few would suggest they’ve been in scintillating form of late. Chris Wilder himself admitted the Blades were second best against Portsmouth on Saturday but they came away with all three points and that is all that matters.

Winning such games is the hallmark of a successful team and while Middlesbrough can blow teams away, they are yet to develop the knack of carving out victories. Carrick’s side have lost three of their last four as a result but the Boro boss is hoping to see the best of his side on Wednesday.

“We’re going there looking forward to the game,” Carrick told the media on Tuesday afternoon. “We've prepared well, the boys have trained well but there's nothing like playing games and this is one of those, it's always a challenge going there with the type of team and quality Chris has assembled and the quality they've got. It's a good challenge for us but we're confident, we’re looking forward to it.

“Every single team has potential weaknesses when you watch. Credit to them, I think they've found an unbelievable consistency in results, maybe they've not been at their very best but find a way to win and that's difficult in itself. Definitely that's something we’ve not been able to find up until now. That's where we want to get to, matching performances with results. Credit to them, that's why they are where they are in the league and have the points they've accumulated over a period of time.”

Middlesbrough do have the benefit of extra preparation time, having not played since their 3-2 defeat against Sunderland last Monday while United were made to fight until the end against Portsmouth on Saturday. But Carrick believes the fixture schedule could work to the benefit of either side, depending on how you approach it.

“To keep playing games, they've won again so they're looking forward to the next game I’m sure, being in a good run of form. They'll just want to keep playing games so for them that's fine. For us, I think the week has been good for us to take a deep breath, freshen up and reenergise. There's two sides to it and come tomorrow we'll see.

“It's a tough game, the way they play, the atmosphere they create in that stadium is a challenge. It always has been. It's nothing new and they've continued it this season but we’re looking forward to it. They're a good team and have got some really good individuals but so have we.”

Middlesbrough will be without Ben Doak on Wednesday, with the on-loan Liverpool winger facing a number of weeks out with a thigh injury. Right-back Anfernee Dijksteel returned to training this week but won’t be fit in time to feature, while club captain Jonny Howson is out with a calf issue.