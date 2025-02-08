"Cheat code," "All at sea" - Sheffield United player ratings from Portsmouth victory with 4/10s and 7/10s

Sheffield United scraped through to victory at home to Portsmouth this afternoon despite a desperately disjointed defensive display at time against their struggling hosts. Pompey could have easily been three goals to the good at the break after missing two open goals in the first half and also hitting the woodwork, as well as forcing Michael Cooper into a smart save.

The Blades had earlier gone ahead through the returning Gus Hamer before Connor Ogilvie restored parity for the visitors, who also saw a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half. Two subs then combined off the bench for what proved to be the winner, Rhian Brewster crossing superbly for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to earn all three points. Here’s how we rated United’s players...

Michael Cooper 6

The United goalkeeper will have been wondering what on earth he had just witnessed at half-time after a bizarre first-half that could easily have seen the Blades go into the break three or four goals behind.

He did his part with a smart early save to deny Lang from close range after he had been left all alone in the box but was exposed badly for Ogilvie’s equaliser and then watched on helplessly as Ogilvie and Lang both missed open goals and Murphy hit the crossbar after cutting in onto his right foot and letting fly. Just did enough to clear his lines after a iffy backpass from debutant Holding

Harry Clarke 4

The Ipswich loanee had a real tough time in the first half up against the lively Murphy and often couldn’t get anywhere near him as he caused real havoc from the left, either cutting to the byline and firing dangerous crosses or going on the outside and hitting the bar with a curling effort. Had a good chance to redeem himself later in the half with a back-post header but Schmid was down to his left to push it behind. Went close in the second half with a curling effort on his left foot

Anel Ahmedhodzic 5

Was left in two minds when a simple long ball saw the ball nodded through to Lang who couldn’t finish and that summed up United’s first-half defensive performance - all at sea. Twice Pompey should have gone ahead with low crosses that saw him caught out of position and he looked all at sea at times

Jack Robinson 6

The skipper was also part of a disjointed defensive display which saw breakdowns in communication a couple of times with ‘keeper Cooper and left-back Burrows. But he did excellently to throw his entire body in the way of a Bishop effort in the second half which may got a touch on it or not but either way it was excellent defending to put off the striker as he looked for all the world to put the visitors ahead. It will have gone under the radar a little after the winner but it was a real key moment in the game

Harrison Burrows 5

The left-back had some promising moments down the left as he looked to get forward but also gave away a couple of cheap fouls which allowed Pompey to get the ball into the box, including one opportunity when Bishop had the ball in the net before the offside flag spared his blushes. Made way for McCallum as United looked to inject a bit more energy into the game via a triple sub

Vini Souza 5

Lined up in a double pivot with Choudhury but United were wide open at times in midfield with the absence of O’Hare having a real impact

Hamza Choudhury 5

Kept his place after an impressive debut at Derby but couldn’t get the same control of the game in this one and for a side with two defensive midfielders the Blades were remarkably open at times in midfield. Showed some decent touches but made way for Sydie Peck later in the game

Ben Brereton Diaz 4

Roundly booed by the away side because of his Southampton connections and didn’t endear himself to the away fans any more either when he barged into goalkeeper Schmid long after. Booked a bit later for a professional foul as Lang looked to break away and it wasn’t one of his best days on the ball either before he was replaced

Gus Hamer 7

Brought back into the side at the first attempt after his suspension and showed exactly why with a great finish to put the Blades 1-0 up as he cut inside and curled into the far corner. Looked a threat throughout with so many attempted throughballs just not quite making it through to Cannon until he sent him clear late on before the striker shot over the Pompey bar. A cheat code in the Championship

Tyrese Campbell 4

Brought back into the side but not an afternoon he’ll look back on with too much fondness as he struggled to get into the game before being replaced

Tom Cannon 5

Had a great chance to wrap up the result for the Blades late in the game when Hamer sent him through and with Rak-Sakyi streaking clear on the inside, the new boy elected to shoot from a distance and hit it over Schmid’s goal

Subs: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 7

Came off the bench and made the impact from close range as he touched home Brewster’s excellent cross

Rhian Brewster 6.5

Made an instant impact as he picked out Rak-Sakyi with the type of cross that he would have loved as a striker

Also used: McCallum, Peck