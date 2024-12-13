Michael Cooper has already justified Sheffield United transfer decision as goalkeeper prepares for Plymouth Argyle reunion

Michael Cooper, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, has been backed to shut out the “noise” surrounding his reunion with Plymouth Argyle this weekend after his departure from Home Park in the summer. The stopper became a Blade just after the start of the current season after United finally received the financial go-ahead to complete the deal.

Cooper’s keenness to make the move from his boyhood club still rankles with some Argyle supporters, especially considering the bargain fee of £2million that United initially paid for his services. He will come face-to-face with some of them again on Saturday afternoon at Bramall Lane, as he looks to keep his remarkable clean-sheet record going against the struggling Pilgrims.

Cooper’s manager Chris Wilder knows all about the emotions of facing a club that one has grown up supporting and then being involved in, having managed against his beloved Blades with Oxford United and Middlesbrough. “There's always that connection that's there, and you can't do anything about that,” Wilder said. “It's going to be a big day for Michael, but he's got to shut out all the noise and produce that consistent performance as he has done.

“With the type of character he is, he doesn't get flustered, he doesn't get overwhelmed by anything. It's just another day at the office for him. But, it's a little bit more special. I don't know what the reaction of the Plymouth fans is going to be. From his point of view, he did what he needed to do for his career.

“And I think he's justified in terms of making that move. That's no disrespect to anyone at Plymouth Argyle. He wanted to make the move, he did and we're delighted that we've got a really talented young goalkeeper that's contributed to Plymouth's success over the last two or three years.”

Cooper is still to concede a goal at Bramall Lane since signing for the Blades and goes into the reunion with his former employers on the back of eight successive clean sheets in South Yorkshire, with a 12th blank in 18 games at Millwall on Wednesday night giving him the best record in the Championship against the likes of Burnley’s James Trafford and Illan Meslier of Leeds United.

“It's something we want to keep nudging up,” said Wilder of the Blades’ defensive record. “They're proud of it and we talk about it. We worked hard to get in this position, and their attitude is good. We want to protect Michael as much as possible but when he needs to make saves, he comes up with them. He hasn't had to in the last two games and that's testament to the defence.

“The penalty save against Sunderland, and a couple of saves he’s made when he’s had to, were reminiscent of Dean Henderson when he was here. We ask for big moments at the top of the pitch, from the likes of Gus [Hamer] and Kieffer [Moore] and everyone else, and we ask for them at the other end. And Michael’s come up with them - hence the reason we have those statistics in our favour.”