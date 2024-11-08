Experienced Sheffield United duo prove their worth ahead of return of Sheffield Wednesday derby

When Sheffield United’s media team selected the right players to face the media ahead of Sunday’s Steel City derby return against Wednesday, it was no surprise that they landed on two of the most experienced campaigners in Chris Wilder’s squad. Harry Souttar and Kieffer Moore are hardly elder statesmen in terms of their careers but in a relatively youthful squad, their knowledge and know-how has been instrumental.

Both have played in big games for both club and country - Souttar battling Messi and Mbappe and Co. at the last World Cup and Moore also experiencing football on the biggest stage of all during that tournament - and both know what it will take to prevail in this one. Calm heads are important, but so is a little fire in the belly as Chris Wilder and his staff seek the right compromise.

"There's a fine line, and equally, the more big games you play, you do find that line where you can be aggressive but not go over the top,” Moore, who’s hoping to be fit to face the Owls after suffering a calf injury in Tuesday’s win at Bristol City, admitted. “Equally, we don't want to make this game a fight, we believe we can play a good brand of football and we will want to do that on Sunday.

"From an outside perspective, you can only look at the recent games. They suffered a big loss against Watford [losing 6-2 at the weekend] but then bounced back against Norwich [winning 2-0 on Tuesday night]. It's tough to predict, anyone in this league is very capable of winning a game of football. Ultimately, when you bring it to a derby game, stuff gets thrown out of the window. It's all about the emotion, and that kind of side of the game. You have that little bit extra, and of course they do too. And it will be the best team that wins on the day."

Souttar, who has impressed immensely since joining United on loan from Leicester City earlier in the summer, admitted it was the first fixture he looked for when he agreed to move to Bramall Lane. “It is a bigger game than normal, and again, you don't want to get caught up in all that,” the Australian international added. “But I think you have to use it to your ability. It’s a big game with a big atmosphere, and just really exciting.

"At the end of the day, we want three points from the game. That would be the same three points as what Tuesday night was, but ultimately we know it'll mean more to everyone at the club and the fans. Nothing will change in terms of the result we'll try to get. It's an exciting one and one which means more to everyone.”