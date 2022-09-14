"Massive threat" Sheffield United star responds to World Cup challenge with latest impressive display

Norrington-Davies has responded to the challenge to earn his spot on the plane this winter, taking advantage of injury absences all around him on the left of United's defence and impressing again at Swansea on Tuesday evening.

Back at left wing-back after Max Lowe's injury, with Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn also sidelined, Norrington-Davies could have given his side an early lead after ghosting into a good position to meet Sander Berge's cross and was a handful for the Swans all evening.

Norrington-Davies has been named in Page's latest Wales squad, for a Nations League double header against Belgium and Poland, and the former Blades defender, who signed a new contract with the Welsh FA recently, is a big fan of the 23-year-old.

He has a tough task in usurping Ben Davies on the left flank, but his versatility to play as part of a back three will also help Norrington-Davies - while a challenge from United's coaching staff to improve his attacking output also looks to have been taken on board.

Describing Norrington-Davies' display at Swansea as "top" and a "massive attacking threat", Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom said: "He showed his athleticism and his running power and his desire.

Rhys Norrington-Davies of Sheffield United gets in front of Matthew Sorinola of Swansea City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

"I think if anyone's going one-to-one against him, they're going to be in for a tough day.

"I've been saying that to him for a long, long time and he's starting to believe it.

"We speak about standout qualities and things he can bring better than anyone else. And that's what he's beginning to believe."

Norrington-Davies has emerged as a doubly important player for United, given that he is the only fit and senior left-sided defender at the club currently.

There would have been hearts in mouths on the United bench in the second half at Swansea when he went down for some treatment, but he finished the game and Heckingbottom joked afterwards that he will be playing at Preston North End this weekend no matter what.