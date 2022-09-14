The German youngster has endured a frustrating start to life at Bramall Lane through injury, despite showing glimpses of what he can do in his fleeting appearances off the bench so far.

There was much excitement when United secured the signing of the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster on loan following his impressive spell at Blackburn Rovers last season and while he has not managed to replicate those heights yet so early in his time at the Blades, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have been impressed with what they have seen so far.

"We always want better from everyone, of course we do, but I am more than happy with him," Heckingbottom said.

"He's had to be patient and work hard. You can see the quality that we have got in those forward positions and they are also the players who are all fit at the moment, so it's been more difficult for them.

"The forwards have been scoring but we know what Reda can do.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal at Swansea City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

"He showed that when he came on against Sunderland and when he played against Blackburn. We are really happy with him.

"He's having to adjust to how we train and he has had a couple of little niggles. That's fine, and we've managed him through them.