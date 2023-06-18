George Baldock’s growing stature in the Greek national team should see the Sheffield United defender continue at wing-back when Gus Poyet’s side visit France for a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier tomorrow.

Baldock won his latest international cap during Friday’s victory over a Republic of Ireland team containing his club colleague John Egan, which left Poyet’s men second in Group B. The 30-year-old, who has impressed since pledging allegiance to the former European champions, is now expected to face the World Cup runners-up in Paris with Didier Deschamps likely to call upon players including Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman and Wesley Fofana in Paris.

Egan and his compatriots will look to keep their faint qualification hopes alive when they return to action against Gibraltar. The centre-half required treatment for a facial injury following what proved a bad tempered clash with the Greeks. But Egan is set to be passed fit for a tie Stephen Kenny’s squad simply must win.

Anel Ahmedhodzic completed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 3-0 defeat to Portugal on Saturday, which saw Bruno Fernandes score twice following Bernardo Silva’s opener.

Sander Berge came on as a second-half substitute during Norway’s loss to Scotland, replacing Ola Solbakken just past the hour mark. Solbakken, who plays for Roma, is not related to manager Stale.

United goalkeeper Adam Davies has travelled to Turkey with Wales, as they look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Armenia. That result left Robert Page’s side third in their group, while the Turks lead the way.

Kylian Mbappe is set to face Sheffield United's George Baldock: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage