Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Erik ten Hag will be sweating on the fitness of four Manchester United stars ahead of this evening’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are all doubts for the visit of Chris Wilder’s side, having picked up knocks during Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup win over Coventry City. Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead and had to play through extra-time before winning on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have enjoyed an extra day’s rest over their hosts this evening and also played 30 minutes fewer over the weekend, handing a slight boost to the travelling side. And Wilder’s men could be encouraged further by some key absences, if any of the aforementioned quartet do miss out.

"It's 120 minutes, it is a lot of energy you have to put in,” Ten Hag told MUTV of the FA Cup semi-final win. “But we picked up some knocks and we have seen Garnacho and we have to take him off because he had something. Hopefully, tomorrow, he is available. Then we had Scott McTominay, he came off and we had to sub him as well. And yeah, we have to see today if he is available for tomorrow.

“Then we have Bruno [Fernandes]. He had a problem on his hand. I think he will be available. And then, the last one, is Marcus [Rashford]. Of course, we have seen he came off as well, and he had a kick on his Achilles and we'll see how he is tomorrow. If he is recovered."

Wilder admitted earlier this week that the mood among players was as low as its been since he returned in December, following Saturday’s chastening 4-1 defeat at home to second-bottom Burnley. But the Blades still have it all to play for and will need to start winning games if they are to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an injury-hit squad and fatigue kicking in, Manchester United may well present a decent opportunity to pick up some points. But Ten Hag’s side can still climb into a European place and the Dutchman understands that this point of the season demands results.

"Win,” he bluntly added when asked what he wanted to see in his side’s final Premier League games. “And, in football, it's about the result and about winning. And we have now two opportunities to go into Europe and one is through the league and one is through the cup final.

“So, yeah, make sure we're collecting enough points in the league first, because that's the first opportunity, and then the FA Cup final. We bury that now, for now. We have to refocus and we go into the last week. But, for now, all the focus has to be on the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad