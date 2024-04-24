Manchester United boss confirms quadruple injury concern ahead of Sheffield United clash
Erik ten Hag will be sweating on the fitness of four Manchester United stars ahead of this evening’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United.
Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are all doubts for the visit of Chris Wilder’s side, having picked up knocks during Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup win over Coventry City. Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead and had to play through extra-time before winning on penalties.
United have enjoyed an extra day’s rest over their hosts this evening and also played 30 minutes fewer over the weekend, handing a slight boost to the travelling side. And Wilder’s men could be encouraged further by some key absences, if any of the aforementioned quartet do miss out.
"It's 120 minutes, it is a lot of energy you have to put in,” Ten Hag told MUTV of the FA Cup semi-final win. “But we picked up some knocks and we have seen Garnacho and we have to take him off because he had something. Hopefully, tomorrow, he is available. Then we had Scott McTominay, he came off and we had to sub him as well. And yeah, we have to see today if he is available for tomorrow.
“Then we have Bruno [Fernandes]. He had a problem on his hand. I think he will be available. And then, the last one, is Marcus [Rashford]. Of course, we have seen he came off as well, and he had a kick on his Achilles and we'll see how he is tomorrow. If he is recovered."
Wilder admitted earlier this week that the mood among players was as low as its been since he returned in December, following Saturday’s chastening 4-1 defeat at home to second-bottom Burnley. But the Blades still have it all to play for and will need to start winning games if they are to survive.
With an injury-hit squad and fatigue kicking in, Manchester United may well present a decent opportunity to pick up some points. But Ten Hag’s side can still climb into a European place and the Dutchman understands that this point of the season demands results.
"Win,” he bluntly added when asked what he wanted to see in his side’s final Premier League games. “And, in football, it's about the result and about winning. And we have now two opportunities to go into Europe and one is through the league and one is through the cup final.
“So, yeah, make sure we're collecting enough points in the league first, because that's the first opportunity, and then the FA Cup final. We bury that now, for now. We have to refocus and we go into the last week. But, for now, all the focus has to be on the league."
The Blades could welcome Jack Robinson and Rhian Brewster back into the squad this evening, with the pair close to a return from injury. But long-term absentees Tom Davies, George Baldock, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe.
United have back-to-back away-days on the horizon with both Manchester United and Newcastle chasing European football. It leaves the likelihood of Wilder’s men needing to take a decent amount of points from the visit of Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane and the trip to Everton - two relegation rivals - before they host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.