Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits he is facing some big decisions ahead of his side’s trip to Manchester United tomorrow evening. Top of the list for the Blades chief is a call on his goalkeeper, with a number of Unitedites calling for Ivo Grbic to be taken out of the firing line after another unconvincing display in defeat to Burnley at the weekend.

Wilder, who was scathing about a lack of leadership after that 4-1 loss saw the Blades take another step closer to relegation, must also decide whether to stick with the shape he utilised against the Clarets or return to a back five against Erik ten Hag’s side. We tasked our man to step into Wilder’s shoes and select the side he would send out at Old Trafford ... has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?