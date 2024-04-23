Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits he is facing some big decisions ahead of his side’s trip to Manchester United tomorrow evening. Top of the list for the Blades chief is a call on his goalkeeper, with a number of Unitedites calling for Ivo Grbic to be taken out of the firing line after another unconvincing display in defeat to Burnley at the weekend.
Wilder, who was scathing about a lack of leadership after that 4-1 loss saw the Blades take another step closer to relegation, must also decide whether to stick with the shape he utilised against the Clarets or return to a back five against Erik ten Hag’s side. We tasked our man to step into Wilder’s shoes and select the side he would send out at Old Trafford ... has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?
1. Wes Foderingham
The biggest call for Wilder to make. I wouldn’t fall off my chair in surprise if he kept faith with Grbic, backing his man, or if he pulled him out of the firing line after another unconvincing display. I’d be tempted to lean towards the latter but it could be a big ask for another goalkeeper to come in from the cold at Old Trafford Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Jayden Bogle
One of few shoo-ins currently in the United side, barring injury or illness, and not just because George Baldock is sidelined. Bogle has stood out since Wilder returned, not just in terms of ability but also attitude, with the wing-back singled out by boss Wilder in terms of character since the weekend
3. Mason Holgate
On the bench against Burnley I can see him returning and United going back to a back five at Old Trafford. The Everton loanee has been solid enough in recent weeks and will bring some top-flight experience to a group low on leadership at the minute Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
4. Anel Ahmedhodžić
After promising displays against Liverpool and Chelsea the defender has fallen off the pace a little but is still almost certain to start at Old Trafford Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
