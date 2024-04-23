Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has had no issues with the “excellent” attitude of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham since he lost his Sheffield United place to Ivo Grbic earlier this year. The Croatian was immediately installed as the Blades’ new No.1 after arriving in January from Atletico Madrid, but is facing fresh scrutiny over his place after another below-par display against Burnley on Saturday.

Grbic has failed to win over Unitedites so far and did not cover himself in glory for either of Burnley’s first two goals at Bramall Lane, although he was well beaten for the other two on another chastening afternoon for Blades supporters this season. Just one more goal conceded between now and the end of the season will see United equal the record for the most shipped in a 38-game season, set by the much-maligned Derby class of 2007/08, while different statistic operators differ between Grbic conceding eight and 10 goals more than would have been expected, using the xG metric, in his time at United so far.

Foderingham hasn’t played since February 18, when the Blades were hammered 5-0 at home to Brighton in the Premier League, while fellow goalkeepers Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah have not yet played a top-flight game between them. Although Wilder did not substitute Grbic at half-time against Burnley, preferring to give him the chance to make things right in the second period, it remains to be seen if he gets another opportunity at Old Trafford.

Asked about Foderingham’s attitude since losing his place to Grbic, Wilder said: “Players have got to get on with it when managers make decisions. We don't always make the right decisions, we don't always make the right signings. We understand that.

“But there's a reason. He has been good around the place and he understands the situation, like everyone else does. All you can do is do your best at your work, come in and give everything that you've got, regardless of your situation, and Wes has been fine and excellent as a pro.”