Almost 29,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane on Saturday to watch Sheffield United’s slide towards relegation continue with a 4-1 defeat at home to second-bottom Burnley. The Blades took another big step towards the Championship on another disappointing afternoon, and will look to pick themselves up tomorrow when they travel to Manchester United.

Boss Chris Wilder admitted afterwards that the season was “gone”, the strongest admission yet that the Blades are Championship bound, as Unitedites made their feelings clear by booing off their team - with thousands voting with their feet before that point and leaving the Lane early. Can you spot yourself, or someone you know, in our latest fan gallery?