City star withdraws from Norway squad because of injury, a month before semi-final clash against Blades

Sheffield United fans’ hopes that their side will be spared 90 minutes against goal machine Erling Haaland in next month’s FA Cup semi-final have received a boost, after the Manchester City superstar withdrew from the Norway squad due to injury.

The prolific City striker complained of pain in his groin following Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley and has returned home from the national team camp ahead of their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Norwegian Football Federation has announced.

Haaland, who has scored eight goals in his last two matches for City including a hat-trick against the Clarets, will now miss Saturday’s opening Group A qualifier in Spain and Tuesday’s game against Georgia. United’s Sander Berge has joined up with Stale Solbakken’s side.

Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 matches for City since joining Pep Guardiola’s side from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Norway national team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement: “After doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club.

Norway coach Solbakken added: “Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not fight for the team.

“Fortunately, there is still plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion in this group to win points in the next matches.”

City are next in action on April 1 when they resume their Premier League title push at home to Liverpool and 10 days later play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Their FA Cup semi-final against United at Wembley will be played over the weekend of April 22 and 23.

