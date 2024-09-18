Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The one-time Sheffield United fan-favourite is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

Former Sheffield United loanee Morgan Gibbs-White is courting interest from some of England’s top clubs after an excellent start to the new season with Nottingham Forest.

Gibbs-White remains one of United’s best loanees in recent memory, having spent the 2021/22 Championship campaign at Bramall Lane from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The creative midfielder registered an outstanding 12 goals and 10 assists to leave the Blades in a play-off spot, and that move could have been made permanent if promotion was achieved.

United lost their semi-final clash against Forest, with Gibbs-White even missing a crucial spot-kick in the penalty shootout, and after promotion was achieved, Steve Cooper’s side then signed the Wolves man in a deal worth up to £42.5million. Whether the Blades would have sanctioned such a move remains to be seen but after such an impressive loan spell, the player could easily have been open to joining Paul Heckingbottom’s men permanently.

Gibbs-White is now into his third year at Forest and has been ever-present as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side enjoy a strong start to the season, with Saturday’s historic 1-0 win at Liverpool their fourth game without defeat. The 24-year-old has one goal to his name so far but been influential throughout.

That form, and his 15 goal contributions last season, was even enough to earn an England call-up from new manager Lee Carsley and the attacking midfielder was handed a first cap from the bench in a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. And the former Blades man could soon get his chance at the top level with HITC reporting on interest from serial Premier League champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are said to be ‘keeping close tabs’ on Gibbs-White, with recruitment chiefs at the Etihad long-time admirers of the Forest star. There was interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United over the summer and the list of potential suitors will likely continue to grow, should current form continue.

Forest are aware of interest in their talisman and, as such, are thought to be planning fresh contract talks in an ambitious bid to keep Gibbs-White at the City Ground. Any fresh terms would include a significant pay-rise that is reflective of his status as an international, but it remains to be seen whether the top-end Premier League clubs will come knocking.

“It helps, it doesn’t change much because Morgan is always 100 per cent focused,” Forest boss Espirito Santo said of Gibbs-White’s England call-up. “But it helps, he is happy, enjoying his football and I see a happy boy. That’s important. We, as a club, are very proud, not only for him, but all the players we have seen on international duty. We are delighted for them.”