The 26-year-old is set for a fifth season in red and white after joining striker and top-scorer Courtney Sweetman-Kirk in agreeing a new contract with Neil Redfearn’s side.

Cusack has made 84 appearances for the Blades, including 22 in the last campaign, since joining from Leicester City in January 2019.

That puts her ahead of any other player since the club entered the Women’s Championship at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Redfearn said: “The more I’ve worked with Maddy, the more I’ve come to appreciate what she gives us and what she’s got as a player.

“She had a great season last season and she’s a vastly experienced player now at this level and to have that sort of experience - someone who knows the club inside out, has high standards - is great.”

Former England youth international Cusack added: “I’m really excited. I’ve loved my time at the club, every season I’ve really enjoyed it and the last one was no different. I’m really pleased to have extended my time here.

“It seems like yesterday I remember signing, but I’ve loved my time here and I love this club.”

Cusack combines her playing duties with work for Sheffield United’s in-house media team.

"I love both of the things that I do and I don’t think many people can say that,” she added.