The club's 14-goal top-scorer, who was named Manager’s Player of the Season in recognition of her efforts last term, has become the first player to commit to the club for next season.

Redfearn worked with Sweetman-Kirk at previous club Liverpool and brought her to Sheffield United in September 2020.

Sheffield United striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

He said: “Courtz has been fantastic since she’s come in and it’s a great signing for us.

"She’s committed herself and for me she’s the best striker in the Championship, she has top-flight experience and her goal record is second to none.”

At 31, Sweetman-Kirk is one of the most experienced players in the Blades squad and currently serves as vice-captain.

Teammate Maddy Cusack described her as the ‘ultimate professional’ and said: "As a young player she is someone you can really look up to and aspire to be like.”

Sweetman-Kirk said: “I’m buzzing to be back. Everyone can see I’ve enjoyed myself this season and as long as I’m scoring goals, I’m happy.

“It was a no-brainer for me when I sat down with Redders, I’ve immensely enjoyed my time here.”

A former England youth international, Sweetman-Kirk has scored 22 goals in 50 appearances for Sheffield United and has not missed a single game since arriving at the club.