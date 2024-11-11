Sheffield United fixture changes confirmed by EFL with Leeds United, Middlesbrough fans affected

Sheffield United have confirmed changes to three fixtures in the first two months of 2025, with fans of Middlesbrough and Leeds United amongst those to be impacted. As part of their new Championship deal in the summer Sky Sports committed to publishing fixture changes with more advance notice, to allow fans more time to prepare and make necessary travel adjustments.

Three United home games have been chosen for live broadcast on Sky, against three local rivals. The first, against Hull City will now take place on Friday January 24, kicking off at 8pm. The final two are in February, with the home clash with Middlesbrough now kicking off at 8pm on Wednesday, February 12 - having been scheduled to start just 15 minutes earlier - while the Bramall Lane clash with rivals Leeds United will now be played on Monday, February 24, with an 8pm start.

That was originally slated for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 22. Further changes for the rest of United’s season will be communicated in due course.