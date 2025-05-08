Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol City voiced concerns over referee Oliver Langford before key decision swung play-off clash with Sheffield United

Liam Manning, the Bristol City manager, took aim at referee Oliver Langford after what he believes was “a major error" in tonight's defeat at home to Sheffield United. The Blades will take a 3-0 lead into Monday's play-off second leg after a brilliant evening at Ashton Gate.

The game changed on a decision from Langford right on the stroke of half-time when Rob Dickie fouled Kieffer Moore as he raced through on goal. Langford pointed to the spot and then compounded City's misery by sending off Dickie, after adjudging he had not made a genuine attempt to play the ball.

Harrison Burrows converted the subsequent spot-kick before United seized control of the tie with second-half goals from substitutes Andre Brooks and Callum O'Hare. United's celebrations were deliberately muted with boss Chris Wilder insisting that the job is only half done ahead of Monday's second leg but this result was a real body-blow to City's hopes of tasting glory in a first Championship play-off campaign.

"Yep, very [tough]," admitted Manning afterwards. "I just feel a bit for everyone associated with the club. Credit to Sheffield United, they still have to do a job when we go down to 10 men and you just have to look at their bench.

"Most of their squad walks into most Championship teams, so credit to them. Up to the red I thought it was a good game, they had some good moments on counter-attack and the whole game has changed because of a major error.

"For me, you're waiting for contact and there is but the red is for no intention to play the ball and Rob plays the ball. So how can there be no intention when he plays the ball? We flagged concerns about his [Langford's] performance level. He's given previous reds that are incorrect and that's another one tonight."

On his concerns about Langford's appointment for the semi-final, Manning added: "We just felt it was too big a game, when you look at his previous when he's got decisions wrong.

"If that's the best in the Championship, which I don't think he is ... there's too much potential for errors. There's no question about being deliberate, we all make errors, but it was a concern.

"They [United] are so dangerous on transitions so when you're a man down, how do you control space and frustrate them? We did it for a period but ultimately not long enough and the goals are a little bit soft."