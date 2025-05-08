Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Joke" - Sheffield United fans left fuming after potentially key decision in Bristol City play-off clash

Sheffield United fans were left fuming at a controversial decision to deny their side a vital opener in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Bristol City this evening. The Blades faced a wall of noise at Ashton Gate as City savoured their first taste of the play-offs but rode the storm and then looked to have gone ahead early on.

Tyrese Campbell was the man who wheeled away in celebration after getting to the ball ahead of City goalkeeper Max O’Leary and nodding home. The scenes on the pitch were matched in the away end as a sold-out Blades allocation went barmy, before a late, late offside flag curtailed the joy.

The official explanation seemd to be that Sydie Peck had interfered with play at the back post by preventing Jason Knight from clearing the ball, with Knight also having more than a handful of the United midfielder’s shirt as he tried to clear.

But on replays it was inconclusive, at best, whether Peck was even offside at all, never mind whether or not he had actually prevented Knight from clearing. One still image suggested Peck could have been level with the ball as it was headed across and it was a brave decision for the assistant referee to make, in a game of this magnitude.

The decision split opinion, with grassroots ref James Stevens posting on social media: “Brilliant decision by the referee and his assistant referee, the Sheffield United player was offside and blocked the defender and his ability able to play the ball.”

But Unitedites didn’t agree, with Barnesy posting: “He’s not even offside. They’ve looked for a reason to disallow a goal. Hes not offside and no idea if the defender is getting there anyway.” Fellow Blade Furbs added: “Absolute joke decision. Peck having his shirt pulled then shoved in the net too.”

David Swann added: “I said the same, looked level to me,” while Matt Kitson said simply: “It’s either a goal or a pen.”

Watch the controversial incident in the video above from Sky Sports and make up your own mind...