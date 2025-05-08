Chris Wilder makes Jack Robinson, formation call in Sheffield United confirmed teams v Bristol City
Sheffield United appear to have changed approach for this evening’s play-off semi-final first leg clash at Bristol City, with boss Chris Wilder reverting to a two-striker approach. The Blades boss has made seven changes from last weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers, which signed off their regular season ahead of the play-offs.
Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell both return to the side up front, replacing Tom Cannon and Andre Brooks, with Rhian Brewster and Gus Hamer expected to play wide either side of Vini Souza and Sydie Peck. The Blades bench is bolstered by Jamie Shackleton and Tom Davies, who have both spent time on the sidelines recently.
Hamza Choudhury returns at right-back in place of Alfie Gilchrist, who’s on the bench, while Michael Cooper also comes back in to replace Adam Davies. Elsewhere skipper Jack Robinson starts over Rob Holding. Harrison Burrows, who scored a 98th-minute winner on United’s last trip to Ashton Gate back in November, also starts over Sam McCallum.
Ben Brereton Diaz, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Femi Seriki all miss out, but are expected to be available for the second leg at Bramall Lane on Monday evening.
Blades: Cooper, Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Brewster, Souza, Peck, Hamer, Campbell, Moore. Subs: A. Davies, Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, O’Hare, Shackleton, T. Davies, Cannon, Brooks.
