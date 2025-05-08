Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder relishing chance to further Sheffield United legacy by breaking Blades' play-off duck

Whatever happens in the future from this point, Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United legacy is already secure - but the Blades boss is determined to add to it with a play-off victory that would rewrite the history books at Bramall Lane once again. The Blades travel to Bristol City this evening for the first instalment of their two-legged semi-final for a place at Wembley later this month.

After finishing third in the table and winning 24 points more than the Robins over the course of the campaign, there is a weight of expectation on United but also a sense of unease ahead of a 10th crack at the play-offs in the club’s modern history which has brought no success in the first nine.

But this is a fresh group that has not been scarred by failures of the past, with Wilder insisting the only feeling amongst his group is anticipation at what could lay ahead for them, rather than fear or trepidation.

“From a personal point of view, and from speaking to the guys, there is an excitement there,” Wilder said. “One hundred per cent. We're all looking forward to it. There's no negativity about us at all. It's got nothing to do with us in terms of past records or whatever. It's just stuff that you guys and maybe supporters talk about.

“We're here to rewrite stuff, as we've talked about before, from 2016. If I listened to that, I wouldn't have walked in the building in 2016 when the club had six years in League One and possibly I would have listened to the majority of my pals who said: ‘What are you doing, taking the job?

“But I took it, and I'll be eternally grateful for being given that opportunity to affect the journey of the football club on the first part of it through Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah. And the second part of it through Prince Abdullah and Stephen Bettis as well.

“For me, it’s about serving the club. This club has given me some incredible moments as a player and supported me incredibly well as a manager. And I want to repay everybody else in terms of doing my absolute utmost, along with the coaches and the staff, to prepare the players. To get them in the right frame of mind, to put them in the right place physically and tactically.

“To achieve, yet again, something that will be special. But at the same time we understand that the next two games are in front of us. I've got far too much experience to think anything else. I've been hurt far too many times and I'm not that type of manager, and the team's not that type of team, to think we’re just going to walk into Ashton Gate on Thursday night and just steamroll over the top of them because we finished 22 points or wherever it is above them.

“And we were in the Premier League last year and we've got this player and that player. We've got to go to battle, go and do it the hard way, go and earn the right. But for me personally, to repay all the support that I've had over two stints with achieving something incredibly special at the end of it, is my goal.”

Sheffield United looking to get on front foot in crunch Bristol City clash

In contrast City are preparing for their first chance of promotion to the Premier League, with Liam Manning’s side securing their play-off place on the back of a strong home record at Ashton Gate. The Blades were one of the best teams in the league away from home during the regular season, though, and earned three points at City in the most satisfying fashion back in November thanks to Harrison Burrows’ 98th-minute winner.

“There are a load of things that go into winning a game of football,” Wilder added. “If you get a man sent off after 10 minutes on Saturday afternoon against Blackburn, you put yourself on the back foot. So, there's all those challenges right the way through 46 games.

“The tensions are heightened, the emotions are heightened as well because of the importance of the game and the standing of the game. But good players make good decisions, good players are disciplined, good teams are disciplined. Good teams are clinical in both boxes and good in the bit in between.

“And we're going to have to do all those things. Of course we're going to have to deal with a big start. They've got a decent home record and they'll be on the front foot. We're going to have to deal with that, as you do for the majority of away games, when the onus is on the home team to come out and take the game to you. But we want control of the game as well. And we have to make good decisions, mentally as well as technically and tactically.”