Blades boss is searching for a replacement after Reda Khadra’s loan spell was cut short

Paul Heckingbottom insists he “will not settle” in his bid to sign a Reda Khadra replacement to help Sheffield United get over the line in their promotion bid.

The Blades boss is keen to sign another forward on loan in this window after Khadra returned to Brighton and Hove Albion, before being sent to United’s Championship rivals Birmingham City for the remainder of the season.

Any replacement must fit within the budget United had allocated for Khadra for the entire campaign, with Heckingbottom admitting recently that his employers had negotiated a favourable deal with the Premier League side for the German U21 international.

And, speaking ahead of Friday night’s clash with Hull City at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom said: “I know what we can do, but it has to come in on budget.

“The clarity is there and there are umpteen players out there. We’ve got to find one who we think is going to help us and who we can afford. If we can’t, we can’t.

