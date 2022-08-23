Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maguire, who joined the League One side in the summer, was suspended after being charged with misconduct “in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules”, with the governing body alleging he placed 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February this year.

Lincoln confirmed in a statement they had suspended the former Owl “without prejudice until further notice” and he has until August 30 to respond to the allegations.

Mark Kennedy’s side may step up their attempts to sign Osula, who scored twice against them in pre-season and is also interesting Burton Albion, who took his young Bramall Lane teammate Daniel Jebbison on loan last season.

United were impressed by Jebbison’s progress under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Burton and the Canadian-born striker appears to be above Osula in the Blades pecking order, having taken his place on the bench for their last two Championship games.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed recently that he has fielded loan offers for both strikers this window, but is relaxed about the situation and has previously labelled both players as “game-changing”.

Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula of Sheffield United are both in demand ahead of next week's transfer deadline: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“With the attacking options we have got, there are always going to be forwards on the bench,” Heckingbottom said.