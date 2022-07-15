The pair, both 18 years of age, have both got on the scoresheet in pre-season, Jebbison scoring United’s equaliser in their first friendly against Casa Pia before Osula notched a brace in a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City.

In the injury absences of Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie, both youngsters are expected to receive another chance to impress tomorrow afternoon when Heckingbottom’s men travel to Scunthorpe United for their second pre-season friendly on UK soil since returning from Portugal.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Heckingbottom told The Star: “They’re babies. We’ve been talking about Jebbo for ages but he’s still a baby and they've got nowhere near the football knowledge and nous.

“But they do have attributes and if they learn how to use them and show it, they can do things that other players can't, because of their physical capabilities. It's about learning how to use them.”Jebbison, who made history when he scored on his full debut away at Everton towards the end of United’s time in the Premier League, won the European Championship with England’s U19 side while Denmark-born Osula has represented his country at the same age group.

“They’re going to be good players,” Heckingbottom, who used both in Championship combat last season amid United’s injury crisis up-front, added. “You can see what they’ve got.

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)

“If the penny dropped really quick, and they realise what they've got better than everyone else, in terms of physicality and pace, and learned how to use that, they'd be so, so dangerous.

“At the minute, we do see glimpses. Jebbo’s goal [against Casa Pia], Will’s goals against Lincoln and the second one in particular.

“So they've got moments which are game-changing. And that's what we want to keep trying to work on. By the time they’re 20, that could be really dangerous.

Asked if the pair may leave on loan this summer, Heckingbottom replied: “They're here. We've got no players, so there’s certainly no rush. They're here, and it's up to them to get in the team.”