And although Sheffield United’s place at the very top of it towards the end of August will win them no medals at this stage, it at least suggests some very promising progress from 12 months ago when a relegation hangover loomed large over Bramall Lane.

After five league games last season, the Blades were second bottom. One goal scored. Seven conceded. No wins. Two points.

Around a year on, at the same five-game mark, they are top; 10 points, three wins and a draw, the Championship’s top scorers so far.

You only have to look back at last year’s table at this point, and see Nottingham Forest bottom of it, to reinforce the point that standings at this point don’t mean a great deal. But in an industry so up-and-down that a single week can sometimes feel like an awful long time, a year has been seismic for the Blades.

Back in August 2021, under the management of Slavisa Jokanović, United were tentative and too often ponderous, looking a group devoid of any confidence and trying to get to grips with the Serb’s system.

Transformed

Paul Heckingbottom has transformed Sheffield United's fortunes since he was appointed: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Under the management of Heckingbottom, they have been transformed. The handbrake has been taken off; United are encouraged to play forward quickly and coaching staff have tried to remove any culture of fear that may have existed. Players will not be criticised – Heckingbottom uses a stronger term – for losing the ball. Only if they don’t show the courage to get on it in the first place.

This season, United have more shots per game on target than any other Championship side and no club has conceded fewer. Underpinning their impressive attacking displays is a new-found defensive resilience; in their last 18 league games at home, United have scored 32 times and conceded five, losing only once.

Replicating that form away from home may hold the key to success this season, as will keeping happy an array of attacking talent that many observers see as one of the best in the division.

Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye have been influential players for Sheffield United under boss Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Form of his life

Sander Berge has been transformed from a sitting midfielder to a rampaging giant with four goals in his last eight Championship appearances, while only Billy Sharp has scored more goals for Heckingbottom’s Blades than Iliman Ndiaye – who was given his professional debut in the Premier League by his former U23s manager and is in the form of his life.

On current form – with Billy Sharp injured, Rhian Brewster still to get off the mark and Oli McBurnie’s barren run continuing at the weekend - United can’t yet boast the 20-goal striker many believe is a prerequisite for promotion.

One antidote to that is splashing the cash; another is spreading the goals around, with Heckingbottom keen to ensure that more of his defenders and midfielders follow the leads of Anel Ahmedhodžić and Oliver Norwood in getting on the scoresheet in the last week or so.