Sheffield United star compares Iliman Ndiaye to Lionel Messi after “special” Blackburn Rovers goal

Ndiaye came off the bench against Rovers to claim a brace as United moved top of the early Championship table, after Norwood had put his side ahead with a stunning free-kick.

Ndiaye’s first was fortuitous as Sander Berge’s shot deflected off his back – the Senegal international saying later that he wanted to give the goal to the Norwegian – but his second was sublime, winning the ball deep inside his own half and beating two men before finishing superbly on his left foot.

Ndiaye’s seventh goal in his last 10 regular-season league games highlights his growing importance to Paul Heckingbottom’s squad, and midfielder Norwood said: “We needed a second goal, and Iliman turns into Messi for the third one. Incredible.

“When the boy faces you up, you're in trouble. I think we all just stood back and let him do his thing there, because that was pretty special.

“It was incredible. Like Fulham away last year, when he picked it up and runs through the whole team. He's an incredible talent but it's not just that, his work off the ball as well.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, with Oliver Norwood and lliman Ndiaye: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Since he's come back in pre-season he's been incredible and what a goal.